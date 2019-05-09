Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger says he and his teammates are not satisfied with simply reaching the League One play-offs - they're in it to win it!

Rovers are the big underdogs as they prepare to rival Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland for a place in the Championship.

But Coppinger, 38, who it was announced this week has agreed a new one-year deal at the club, says Rovers are not in the play-offs to make the numbers up.

"We've worked very hard to get in the play-offs, competing with five of the biggest clubs in this division who have big budgets," he said.

"Four of them have been in the Premier League.

"It's a magnificent achievement just to get into the play-offs but for us it isn't good enough.

"We want to put a good performance in against Charlton at home on Sunday and then hopefully get to Wembley and get promoted."

Coppinger, Rovers' all-time leading appearance maker, has won promotion three times with Doncaster since arriving from Exeter City in 2004.

His new deal will take him into his 16th season with the club.

"It was a no-brainer for me," he said.

"They're a fantastic group of lads here and they keep me going to be honest.

"I think the last three seasons have been really good at the football club. We've got a direction and we know where we are going.

"For two years we didn't really have that.

"We're going from strength to strength. We've got some young talented individuals and we've got some hard working staff. It's testament to everybody at the club that we've been named Family Club of the Year for two years running.

"I'm delighted to stay for another year and be part of it.”