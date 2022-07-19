We can’t ignore the elephant in the room. As of 4pm the Met Office predicts temperatures in Doncaster to reach up to 40C, which would set a new record high for the city.

The previous record was set just yesterday at 36C.

It is expected to be 34C when the teams kick-off at 7pm.

Other clubs in action tonight (and there are a few) have delayed their kick-offs by one hour or pushed them back a day to Wednesday, when it is expected to be considerably cooler.