Tomorrow could be Doncaster’s hottest-ever day on record, with a Met Office Red Warning for extreme heat in place amid predictions temperatures could reach 40 degrees.
Read More
The extreme weather could lead to serious illness or danger to life, according to the warning, with public transport in South Yorkshire also likely to be affected.
This afternoon a Rovers’ spokesperson confirmed the match is scheduled to take place as planned and will kick off at 7pm, when the temperature is forecast to be 33 degrees.
Luton Town have pushed back their friendly against Peterborough United on Tuesday by 24 hours ‘due to the extreme heat.’
The hottest-ever temperature recorded in Doncaster was 35.5 degrees in 1990.
Tuesday’s weather could also beat the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Yorkshire (36 degrees on 25 July 2019) and the UK (38.7 degrees in Cambridge on the same day).