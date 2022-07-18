Tomorrow could be Doncaster’s hottest-ever day on record, with a Met Office Red Warning for extreme heat in place amid predictions temperatures could reach 40 degrees.

The extreme weather could lead to serious illness or danger to life, according to the warning, with public transport in South Yorkshire also likely to be affected.

Doncaster Rovers are set to host Rotherham United at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday.

This afternoon a Rovers’ spokesperson confirmed the match is scheduled to take place as planned and will kick off at 7pm, when the temperature is forecast to be 33 degrees.

Luton Town have pushed back their friendly against Peterborough United on Tuesday by 24 hours ‘due to the extreme heat.’

The hottest-ever temperature recorded in Doncaster was 35.5 degrees in 1990.