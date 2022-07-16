Rovers have won their first three friendlies, conceding just one goal in the process, but a tough assignment against last season’s Championship play-off finalists awaits this afternoon.
Adam Clayton – who has captained Doncaster throughout pre-season – is expected to be fit enough to face his former club after being substituted after just 30 minutes in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Spennymoor Town.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers vs Huddersfield Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 17:21
- Doncaster are unbeaten in pre-season so far, with just one goal conceded
- Today’s opponents reached the Championship play-off final last term
- Adam Clayton should be fit to face his former club despite a hamstring complaint
FT 1-0 Rovers
Best performance yet against top opposition. Rovers were organised throughout and stood firm against Huddersfield’s pressure to limit them to few clear-cut chances.
Good work from Miller to force a foul for the penalty and the first 90-minute run-out of pre-season for six players (including Trialist A).
This feels like progress. Reaction to come.
More good work from Trialist E
More good footwork and plenty of pace to hold off his marker as he makes a 30-yard run into the box and forces a corner.
Elsewhere, Trialist D - Jack Degruchy - is on for George Miller. No goal for Miller today but his pace and movement caused Huddersfield problems all afternoon.
Good run from Trialist E
He breaks free of his marker and races into the box, but can’t get the power on his shot and it’s easily gathered.
Liam Ravenhill next on
Harrison Biggins makes way after a good afternoon’s work.
Kieran Agard comes on
He replaces Lee Tomlin. Just under 15 mins left.
Brilliant last-ditch tackle
Take a bow, Harrison Biggins, who hasn’t stopped in midfield. He finally wins the ball back off Brahima Diarra after the young attacker takes on about five Rovers players on his way to the box. A very well-timed intervention to stop what would have been a brilliant goal had it come off.
Molyneux is off for Griffiths in Rovers’ second switch.
'Rovers are going up’
Is the chant from the South Stand. Well, it has been the best performance of pre-season so far...
Reo Griffiths preparing to come on.
GOAL - 1-0 Rovers
More great pressing from George Miller, who has led from the front all afternoon with his running.
He places a young defender under pressure who brings him down inside the area. Definite penalty and Lee Tomlin tucks it away.
Goal is officially awarded to Trialist C...
First Rovers change
Trialist A - James Maxwell - is replaced by Trialist E.
Good chance for Huddersfield
Looks like Huddersfield have brought the kids on for the final half hour but their energy levels have stepped up and they see a free header in the box saved by Mitchell.
Still no changes for Doncaster.