Doncaster Rovers: Victory the only thing on Grant McCann’s mind heading into first leg with Charlton Athletic

Grant McCann insists he is not thinking about anything but Doncaster Rovers winning the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Charlton Athletic on Sunday.

Rovers host the Addicks at the Keepmoat before the second leg at The Valley on Friday.

McCann believes even considering what shape Rovers will be in for the second leg could cause them to slip up in the first - and that is not something he wants to consider.

"If you have a negative mindset, a negative mentality where you're thinking let's stay in the game for the second leg, you'll get beat," McCann said.

"That's the way I feel.

"My players have already heard it from me, they've heard it from Cliff [Byrne, assistant] and they'll hear it again over the next couple of days.

"Mindset wise, will be to win the game.

"To win the game you have to perform. To win the game you have to stick to the game plan.

"To win the game you have to understand where the threats are from Charlton but also how we can hurt them.

"That's what we'll be doing."

Rovers have lost only three league matches on home soil this season, though McCann is not pinning his side's hopes of reaching the final on a win on Sunday.

He insists Rovers must carry the sane sort of confidence of playing at the Keepmoat into the second leg at The Valley,

"I think we have been good here," he said.

"Even though these games are not going to reflect on how good we are at home, the games we lost probably should have been different.

"We probably should have beat Sunderland - there were two or three one-on-ones in the first half. The Fleetwood game that we lost 4-0 we could have probably won 8-4 with the amount of chances we missed and then the other game was Accrington where we didn't deserve anything.

"Apart from that we've been good here.

"But we're going to be need to be confident at the Keepmoat and The Valley if we are going to reach the final."