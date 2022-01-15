Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic: Build-up and full match coverage

Doncaster Rovers begin a formidable run of fixtures with the visit of automatic promotion chasing Wigan Athletic – and you can follow the action as it happens.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:09 am
Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Ben Early/Getty Images

Join us from the Eco-Power Stadium as Rovers welcome a Latics side sitting just outside the top two but with five matches in hand over some of their rivals.

We will bring full coverage of this afternoon's game via our blog service below. Just remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest.

