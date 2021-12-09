Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Louis Jones makes a good save against Oxford. Picture: Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

Rock bottom Rovers could move to within three points of the Shrews, who sit just outside of the drop zone in 19th, with victory this weekend.

But defeat would leave them nine points adrift of Steve Cotterill’s men and staring down down the barrel as we head towards the festive fixtures.

Rovers have lost five on the bounce in all competitions, although they did offer some hope with a spirited second half display against Oxford United on Tuesday.

Shrewsbury drew with Sunderland and beat Charlton Athletic before suffering a last gasp defeat at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday night.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town?

Rovers take on Shrewsbury this coming Saturday (December 9) at the Keepmoat Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town?

Doncaster Rovers win 2/1

Draw 9/4

Shrewsbury Town win 5/4

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town online?

Rovers’ clash with Shrewsbury will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the League One clash with Shrewsbury on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town?

Jospeh Olowu returns from suspension and will almost certainly replace Ben Blythe in the starting line-up.

Joe Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula could also return to the starting XI as interim boss Gary McSheffrey weighs up whether to start with a back three again or switch to a flat back four like he did during the Oxford game.

McSheffrey is due to speak to the media at 1.30pm today.

He’s unlikely to have any more bodies available with Ben Close (knee/hamstring) and Rodrigo Vilca (hamstring) still struggling.