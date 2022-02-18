Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium
Follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium as Doncaster Rovers face Sheffield Wednesday.
The games continue to come thick and fast for Rovers who now hope to back up their midweek win at Lincoln City with a positive result against the Owls.
If you’re looking for good omens, how about this one? Rovers have beaten Wednesday 1-0 on the last three occasions these sides have met in Doncaster (2014, 2009, 2009)
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
Opposition View: Sheffield Wednesday writer on Darren Moore's progress and popularity among Owls faithful
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:30
MATCH DETAILS
Rovers 1 Sheff Wed 0
GOALS: Gardner (45 pen)
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe (Martin 23), Odubeko, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Clayton, Horton, Hasani, Dodoo, Agard.
Sheff Wed: Peacock-Farrell, Brennan, Storey, Palmer, Hunt, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Sow (Berahino 46), Kamberi (Paterson 46). Subs: Wildsmith, Agbontohoma, Gibson, Brown, Waldock.
Referee: Craig Hicks
67 CLOSE AGAIN
Bannan with a shot from distance, just wide.
Johnson’s wicked cross is headed just over by Paterson.
Brilliant backheel by Smith to find Griffiths in the box but Wednesday clear. Smith has been excellent.
54 GILT-EDGED MISS
A freekick delivery is knocked back across the face of goal by Williams...
Olowu has to score but loses his footing and it skews wide.
Brennan heads just over from a corner.
46 KICK OFF
Back underway. Paterson and Berahino on for the visitors.
HALF TIME
Rovers lead against the run of play, again.
Wednesday called the shots for the majority of that half but Rovers grew into it and now have something to hold onto.
45+3 LET OFF
Big tackle from Jackson to stop Byers getting in on goal.
Mitchell tips the resultant corner onto the bar and then does just enough to punch the next one away.
45 GOAL ROVERS!
Another brilliant spot kick by Gardner. Top corner!