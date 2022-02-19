Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday: Build-up and updates from Eco-Power Stadium

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Ben Early/Getty Images

The games continue to come thick and fast for Rovers who now hope to back up their midweek win at Lincoln City with a positive result against the Owls.

If you’re looking for good omens, how about this one? Rovers have beaten Wednesday 1-0 on the last three occasions these sides have met in Doncaster (2014, 2009, 2009)

Team news to follow at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...