Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday: Build-up and updates from Eco-Power Stadium
Follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium as Doncaster Rovers face Sheffield Wednesday.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:45 am
The games continue to come thick and fast for Rovers who now hope to back up their midweek win at Lincoln City with a positive result against the Owls.
If you’re looking for good omens, how about this one? Rovers have beaten Wednesday 1-0 on the last three occasions these sides have met in Doncaster (2014, 2009, 2009)
Team news to follow at 2pm.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
Opposition View: Sheffield Wednesday writer on Darren Moore's progress and popularity among Owls faithful