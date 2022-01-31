Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Tommy Rowe in action against Plymouth Argyle. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers must bounce back from Saturday’s deflating defeat to Plymouth Argyle which left them bottom of the table and ten points from safety.

Top of the table Rotherham could move five points clear of third-placed Sunderland by recording a third straight league win.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

Rovers take on Rotherham this coming Tuesday (February 1) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 15/2

Draw 18/5

Rotherham United win 1/3

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

Scott Oldham has been appointed as referee for Tuesday’s game.

The Lancashire-based official last took charge of a Rovers game in August when they lost 1-0 at Accrington Stanley.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

Rovers’ clash with Rotherham will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

This match was originally scheduled for a Saturday afternoon and therefore the home team can choose whether to stream the rearranged fixture.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Rotherham on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United?

Ben Jackson, Adam Clayton, Reo Griffiths and Kieran Agard come into contention if Gary McSheffrey chooses to freshen up his starting eleven.

Tom Anderson, Dan Gardner, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.