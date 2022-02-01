Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United: Gary McSheffrey says 'this one is as tough as it gets'

No hiding from the challenge

Gary McSheffrey says tonight’s clash with neighbours Rotherham United will be as tough as it gets for Doncaster Rovers.

The Millers arrive at the Eco-Power Stadium sitting top of League One, having lost only five times this season.

McSheffrey is expecting a difficult night in his first derby as Rovers boss but is confident his side can cause their visitors problems based on recent performances.

“There’s some really tough games against some really good teams,” McSheffrey said.

“A half of football against Oxford was a tough one because of how relentless they are in what they do.

“And Rotherham are similar. It’s experienced managers who have been in there for a while.

“They are so well drilled in how they approach things and the game plan.

“It is going to be as tough as it gets, definitely.

“But it’s one that I expect our boys to be massively up for.

“With the way that we’ve played in the last few, we’ll be competing for every ball.

“I look forward to whatever game is put in front of us.

“There’ll be a good atmosphere.

“I know their staff and they’re a nice bunch of guys.

“It’ll be a great occasion.”

Excitement for the new boy

New signing Reo Griffiths is hopeful of making his Rovers bow this evening and is excited about the prospect of doing so in a derby.

The striker signed from Lyon on deadline day and is looking to hit the ground running in Rovers colours.

“It’ll be a big one for me if I can come in,” he said.

“There will be plenty in the stadium and it will be a great experience for me.

“Hopefully I can come in.”

Griffiths watched Rovers’ defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend and admitted he was itching to get involved - particularly with the side creating so many chances in the first half.

He said: “There is no way we should be where we are at the minute. In that first half, we played really well and created a lot of chances.

“I was surprised by the number of chances created. We were dominant and should have been four or five goals up.

“I do like the way we play going forward.

“I literally could not stop moving in my chair.

“We just couldn’t put away the chances but that happens in football.

“Hopefully in the next one we can finish more effectively in those areas.”

A possible full debut for Clayton?

McSheffrey suggested there is a chance he could put in experienced midfielder Adam Clayton for his full Rovers debut tonight.

The 33-year-old made his first appearance off the bench late in Saturday’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

And while admitting the former Middlesbrough man would be shaking off rust on the pitch, McSheffrey did not rule out playing him from the start against the Millers.

“He potentially could be ready,” he said.

“How does someone get the game time to get up to speed in a busy month like this where you can’t have a reserve game.

“There’s a few we could potentially just throw into the deep end and hope their experience and knowledge will guide them through.

“There’s one or two decisions to be made for the starting XI.”

Team talk

Typically this season, writing this section of a matchday blog has not been a difficult task, simply because successive managers have had very few options from which to choose.

But following a productive January transfer window, McSheffrey finally has a decent hand to play with.

Rovers started Saturday’s game really well and there will be an element of not wanting to deviate from a formula that has worked pretty well - certainly in terms of creating chances.

But there is also a rampant opposition to worry about, and the various tests that Rotherham United will pose.

If Adam Clayton is fit enough to start, he may well get the nod in the deeper lying midfield role, looking to screen from direct balls into Michael Smith as well as starting counterattacks quickly when Rovers do win the ball back.

There may also be a temptation to stick in new boy Reo Griffiths. Mipo Odubeko did everything but score at the weekend and will only get sharper in front of goal.

The most likely change would see Ben Jackson in at left back in place of Branden Horton.