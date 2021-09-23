Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons: Special £50 ticket offer for junior football clubs

Cut price tickets are available for junior footballers to watch Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons.

Local junior footballers will be able to watch the match alongside their teammates and coaches, with teams receiving 17 child tickets (17 and under) and two adult tickets for just £50 for the match on Saturday, October 2.

Doncaster Rovers are also extending this limited offer to parents and siblings of our future football stars.

Additional discounted match tickets are available for parents and siblings wishing to attend at £15 per adult and only £1 per child.

The outstanding offer doesn’t end there, the junior football team that sells the highest number of tickets in total will then be invited to take part in a match day experience with the club at a future game.

This experience includes a vast array of exclusive activities and experiences, including one hour of coaching with the Club Doncaster Foundation coaches, flag bearing pre-game and penalties on the pitch at half time with club mascot Donny Dog.

Club Doncaster’s marketing manager Mark Hughesman said: “We are delighted to be offering this opportunity for our young, aspiring local footballers. This initiative will continue to enhance the club’s engagement within the local community and inspire the fans of the future.

“We believe that by offering the lucky team who sells the most tickets a chance to experience what it feels like to be on the pitch in front of the amazing Rovers supporters on a matchday will inspire them to continue to work hard and enjoy their football and hopefully become a Rovers first team player in years to come.”

Alongside offering incredible experiences to our juniors, Doncaster Rovers are also offering adults the chance to bolt-on a 2021 Purple Vouchers (£20 RRP) for a just £5.

The Purple Vouchers Book has thousands of pounds worth of savings on amazing family days out, retail, food on the move and family dining.

It’s a great way to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays and save money at the same time.

Some of these unmissable voucher offers include free paintball for up to 25 people at Bawtry Paintball Field, 50 per cent off Doncaster Knights admission, food offers at McDonalds and Burger King. More details can be found at www.purplevouchers.co.uk.

To book this unforgettable package and any additional tickets required for your team please call into the Club Doncaster Box Office at the Keepmoat Stadium or contact the Box Office team on 01302 762576.

The purchase must be made as a block booking and include all additional tickets and any Purple Voucher books required. When booking please state your club, age group and a contact email address/telephone number.