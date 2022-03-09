Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham: Is there a stream? Is there any team news? What are the odds?

Reo Griffiths in action at Cheltenham Town. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Gary McSheffrey’s men must once again bounce back from another heavy defeat last time out at Cheltenham Town.

They remain four points from safety in the battle for survival.

The Gills, who have shown signs of life following the appointment of Neil Harris as manager at the end of January, are one place and one point better off than Rovers having played one game less.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

Rovers take on Gillingham this coming Saturday (March 12) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 13/8

Draw 23/10

Gillingham win 6/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

Anthony Backhouse has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Cumbria-based official has issued 95 yellow cards and two red cards in 28 games this season.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

Rovers’ clash with Gillingham will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Gillingham on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham?

Adam Clayton serves a one-match ban following his red card in the defeat at Cheltenham Town.

Tom Anderson and John Bostock could return to the squad.

McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Thursday lunchtime.