Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham: Build-up and updates from the Eco-Power Stadium

They don’t get much bigger than this.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 10:28 am
Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: William Early/Getty Images

Bottom four rivals Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham go head-to-head and the result could go a long way to determining whether either side can claw their way to safety.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

'The players need to take accountability' - Listen to Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of huge Gillingham game

Insight into Doncaster Rovers' next opponents as familiar problems leave Gillingham fighting for survival

Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson suffers injury setback in training

GillinghamTeam news