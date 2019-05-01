Had things panned out only slightly differently, this weekend’s clash between Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City could easily have been a shoot out for the final play-off spot in League One.

The Sky Blues fell just short with their push, seeing their challenge end last weekend.

But as they look to continue with positivity into the summer after an impressive first season back in the third tier, they will be keen to hamper Rovers’ top six prospects on Saturday evening.

We spoke to the Coventry Telegraph’s Andy Turner to get the lowdown on the Sky Blues.

Q: Coventry have just fallen short of the top six after an excellent second half of the season. How good has the campaign been and is there disappointment over missing out on the play-offs?

AT: It's been a mixed bag of a season really, promising so much one minute and falling flat the next, illustrated perfectly by their five wins on the spin and seven unbeaten in October which was swiftly followed by a nine game winless run in all competitions, including seven defeats in November and December.

Looking back it's a clear case of 'if only' they had picked up the odd win here or there and they'd be right in the play-off mix but it has been a decent first season back in League One.

There is disappointment at falling just short but there have been some superb performances, most of which have been away from home against higher placed clubs - the 5-4 win at Sunderland obviously standing out, so lots to whet the appetite for next season.

Q: Will Mark Robins now be expected to oversee a renewed push for the top six next season?

AT: Absolutely. He has players lined up to strengthen in the summer and is determined to go one better next season by comfortably making the play-offs, if not pushing for automatic promotion.

He's done an excellent job over the last two years, over seeing two Wembley wins (Checktrade Trophy and League Two play-off final) and remains hugely popular with the fans.

Q: It looks set to be another pivotal summer for the club. How do you see it panning out?

AT: The club are in talks with Ricoh Arena owners Wasps and I fully expect a renewed deal to be struck rather than the alternative groundshare option away from the city.

That should be done this week, after which season tickets will be able to go on sale and everything should fall into place in terms of the manager's budget.

As I said, he is ready to move in the transfer window and traditionally likes to get his ducks in a row early.

Q: What system and style of play does Robins favour?

AT: He generally plays a 4-2-3-1 system which is very attacking and has served the team particularly well on the road, with stacks of pace and skill on the counter attack.

Q: Who are the danger men for Coventry?

AT: The front four are a real handful. Luke Thomas is quick and skilful on the right, Jordy Hiwula is leading scorer on the left, Bright Enobakhare is a cut above this level in the No.10 role behind Amadou Bakayoko who leads the line with pace and a physical presence.