Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United: Molyneux demands more as McCann makes plea to fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luke Molyneux is itching to pick up where he left off when Doncaster Rovers look to move a step closer to promotion later today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers host Colchester United (3pm) looking to build on a terrific Good Friday win at Tranmere. That 3-0 win in Birkenhead was inspired by a Molyneux hat-trick - his first treble in professional football - as Grant McCann's side moved up to second in the table.

Another favourable run of results on a full programme of Easter Monday fixtures could potentially move them to within a few points of a place back in League One. And Molyneux hopes that a big Eco-Power Stadium crowd can help roar them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This Easter weekend is massive because it basically decides whether you're going up (automatically) or whether you're going into the play-offs," he said.

"We need to take more risks at times and we've got to take the performance from Tranmere into Monday. There's only three games left and there's not many points to play for. Monday's a big game but we're in form, we've not lost in a long time and hopefully with a big crowd there we'll take the game to Colchester and take the points like we did today."

His manager is also anticipating a tough encounter, with Danny Cowley's side occupying the final play-off spot. The fact that they've got the fewest number of losses against them - nine, equal with table-topping Port Vale - is another indicator of the ability they possess. But McCann hopes his side can the performance levels shown on Friday as he made a plea to Rovers supporters to pack the ground.

"Colchester are in very, very good form and don't lose a lot of games so it'll be tough," he said. "But we're trying to make the fans, the city and everyone connected with Doncaster Rovers proud. So if you can grab your mate, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your auntie, your uncle, your granny, your grandad, your dogs, your cats - please bring them along on Monday because the players love playing under that sort of atmosphere and we really appreciate the support."