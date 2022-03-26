Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic LIVE: Build-up and updates from the Eco-Power Stadium
Follow all the action from the Eco-Power Stadium as Doncaster Rovers go in search of three precious points against Charlton Athletic.
Three teams in the bottom six do not play this weekend – so Rovers have a big opportunity to move closer to safety.
But will they take it?
International fixtures mean Crewe, Morecambe and Fleetwood Town are without a game in League One today.
Gillingham travel to Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon host Cambridge United.
Team news to follow at 2pm.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic
Saturday, 26 March, 2022
MATCH DETAILS
Doncaster Rovers 0 Charlton Athletic 0
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Barlow, Clayton, Smith, Rowe, Jackson, Hiwula, Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Horton, Younger, Bostock, Martin, Gardner, Griffiths.
Charlton: MacGillivray, Purrington, Lavelle, Matthews, Dobson, Gilbey, Fraser, Blackett-Taylor, Clare, Stockley, Washington. Subs: Harness, Famewo, Pearce, Jaiyesimi, Lee, Leko, Burstow.
Referee: Sam Allison
34 KEY BATTLE
Barlow was good at right wing back last weekend. He’s having a torrid time up against Taylor-Blackett here.
Stockley with the close range header, saved by Mitchell again.
24 LET OFF
Another huge let off for Rovers.
Another poor clearance from Mitchell but the goalkeeper redeems himself by keeping out Washington’s close range effort.
18 YELLOW CARD
Gilbey goes into the book for a heavy tackle on Jackson.
15 SAVED!
Mitchell dives to the left and saves Washington’s kick.
Very weak penalty but it still needed saving.
14 PENALTY CHARLTON
Blackett-Taylor bursts into the box and is brought down by Knoyle.
12 LET OFF
Poor clearance from Mitchell and then a poor pass from Clayton almost lets Charlton in.
Poor.
10 CAUGHT OUT
Clayton caught in possession on halfway but nothing comes of it.
Charlton have seen more of the early ball.
4 OFF THE LINE
Jackson in the right place to stop Stockley’s toe-poked effort on the line.
The visitors have started the game much better.