Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic: How to get tickets, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Anticipation is building ahead of this weekend’s League One play-off semi-final first leg between Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers are back in the play-offs for the first time since they famously beat Southend United and then Leeds United at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship in 2008.

The Addicks are hoping to improve upon their 2-0 aggregate semi-final defeat to Shrewsbury Town last season.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 12.15pm on Sunday 12 May.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are only available to membership holders today but go on general sale tomorrow (Thursday).

The usual matchday prices apply with adult tickets available for £22 and £21, senior & 22-24 years for £18 and £17, 18-21 years for £14 and £13, 12-17 years for £8 and under 12s for £5.

Tickets can be purchased from the Club Doncaster Box Office, by calling the Box Office on 01302 762576 or by visiting tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk.

Is the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at noon.

What are the betting odds?

SkyBet have a Rovers win at 13/10, a draw at 23/10 and a Charlton win at 23/10.

Rovers are 3/1 outsiders to win the play-offs. Charlton and Sunderland are priced 9/4 with Portsmouth at 5/2.

What is Rovers and Charlton’s form?

Rovers’ final day victory over Coventry City was their first win in four games. Prior to that they won four on the bounce.

Charlton ended the regular season in blistering form which saw them leapfrog Portsmouth and Sunderland into third place. The Addicks won ten of their last 13 games and kept seven clean sheets in the process.

What happened when these sides met earlier this season?

This will be the fourth time Rovers and Charlton have faced each other this term.

The Addicks ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at The Valley in November.

A month later Rovers returned to south London and knocked a much-changed Charlton team out of the FA Cup.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium in March. Rovers had two goals controversially ruled out for offside – one deep into stoppage time.