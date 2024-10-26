Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City: Grant McCann expects controlled aggression amid derby heat

Former Rovers' loanee Conor Carty suffered an ACL injury in a game at Bradford in January and hasn't played competitively since.

Recent meetings between Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City have certainly been meaty affairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red cards and serious injuries have littered the contests between the Yorkshire rivals. The most recent fixture, a 1-1 league draw in West Yorkshire last March, saw City's Sam Stubbs sustain a fractured skull after a collision with Harrison Biggins in an ill-tempered affair that saw nine cautions dished out.

Two months prior, a bad-tempered EFL Trophy game on a quagmire of a pitch saw Rovers suffer two serious injuries: Ben Close was stretchered off right at the end of the game and ended up missing eight months whilst former loanee Conor Carty tore his ACL after an awkward fall near the byline and has not kicked a ball since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, that game saw Andy Cook shown a red card whilst the same fate befell both Lee Tomlin and Kian Harratt in the 2022-23 curtain-raiser, also in West Yorkshire.

As he prepares to take his team to Valley Parade once again, Rovers' boss Grant McCann agrees that there is a bit of needle in this particular fixture, but believes that it will not cross a line. "I think with any derby there's a different dimension to it, obviously from a fans' point of view," McCann told the Free Press.

"But I don't think anyone goes out to intentionally hurt anyone. Obviously we were disappointed that Ben missed probably seven or eight months from that injury that night. And Conor Carty hasn't played since and is still recovering from an injury. And there's been injuries from the Bradford camp from these games too, but I don't think anyone from either team goes out to intentionally hurt anyone.

"Those days are gone. You don't see it anymore and you're not allowed to anyway as referees are very strict nowadays. But what I will say is it'll be a competitive game and we look forward to it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a hostile home crowd to contend with, Rovers will be looking for three points that gets them back on track in their promotion charge. That was halted briefly after a midweek setback at home to Bromley.

Lee Tomlin's red card against Bradford two seasons ago is one of the many flashpoints in recent meetings between the two teams

McCann, whose side haven't won any of their last six against he Bantams, knows his side are capable of mounting the perfect riposte to Tuesday night. "There's no time to feel sorry for yourselves because the games come thick and fast, he added. "All we want to do is get better because we know we can. We've shown this season that we can be scintillating at the top end of the pitch in terms of how we play. We just want to get that freedom back again a little bit."