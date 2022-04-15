Doncaster Rovers v Bolton Wanderers: Build-up and updates from the Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster Rovers, who are clinging on to their League One status, face Bolton Wanderers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:49 am

Rovers could reignite their survival bid with victory today – and potentiually move them to within two points of safety.

A defeat on the other hand would all but end their hopes of a great escape.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

