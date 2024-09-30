1 . Tom Anderson

It was thought that the centre-half would be missing here after being sent off in the eventful defeat to Chesterfield at the weekend. Anderson's altercation with Chey Dunkley was witnessed by one of the referee's assistants and earned him a straight red card. Upon his departure down the tunnel he gave an earful to the fourth official. The FA confirmed on Sunday that Anderson was handed a three-game ban meaning he was due to sit this one out, as well as the games against Grimsby and Crewe. But Rovers boss McCann revealed on Monday that the club have appealed the decision. He said: "We'll appeal the card and hopefully we hear back on that, the latest by this evening or tomorrow morning. I think it's a coming-together. Hopefully we have a case, we'll see." Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD