Grant McCann's side lost 3-0 to their local rivals, finishing the game with nine men on what was a day to forget. They welcome Stephen Clemence's side to DN4 looking to bounce straight back. A win would put them level on points with Barrow, who currently occupy the final automatic promotion slot.
Here is a check on the Rovers players who are either out, could be back or are definitely in contention for Tuesday's game:
1. Tom Anderson
It was thought that the centre-half would be missing here after being sent off in the eventful defeat to Chesterfield at the weekend. Anderson's altercation with Chey Dunkley was witnessed by one of the referee's assistants and earned him a straight red card. Upon his departure down the tunnel he gave an earful to the fourth official. The FA confirmed on Sunday that Anderson was handed a three-game ban meaning he was due to sit this one out, as well as the games against Grimsby and Crewe. But Rovers boss McCann revealed on Monday that the club have appealed the decision. He said: "We'll appeal the card and hopefully we hear back on that, the latest by this evening or tomorrow morning. I think it's a coming-together. Hopefully we have a case, we'll see." Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Harry Clifton
Midfielder Clifton is back available for this game having served his one-match league ban against Chesterfield. He was shown two early yellow cards in the draw at MK Dons earlier this month. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. James Maxwell
Maxwell hasn't played since the opening day win over Accrington. The Scot suffered a fractured metatarsal and underwent surgery. McCann said after Chesterfield that he had trained twice last week although the Barrow game is likely to come too soon for him. "One thing that's important for us is we don't rush players coming back," McCann said. "We made a few mistakes in the early part of last season where players came back too early and then got re-injured. Hence why we've now got a really good squad. We feel we're strong in every department and therefore don't need to rush people back." Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Luke Molyneux
The winger earned the first red card of his Rovers career against the Spireites. His first booking was dished out at the interval for dissent against referee James Bell. His second arrived just minutes into the second half when he kicked the ball away despite having clearly heard the whistle being blown. He'll sit out Barrow after incurring a one-match ban, but will be back for Grimsby on Saturday. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
