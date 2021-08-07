After a summer of upheaval, change and disruption, the start of the new season has arrived.

While the optimism which built following Richie Wellens’ appointment back at the start of May has perhaps waned a little, there is little doubt this is the start of a brand new era for Rovers and one that holds plenty of promise.

It has been a tough journey to get to this point with Covid cases and self-isolation making it difficult for Wellens to fully impart his methods or get the players up to speed. And in more recent weeks, the tightness of the budget following earlier spending has made for frustrating times for the Rovers boss as he looks to add the depth the squad is crying out for.

But all of that will matter little shortly before 3pm this afternoon as the players take to the field to the sound of a roar that has been so sorely missed over the last 18 months.

The excitement over the return of supporters is rightly brimming. You have been sorely missed after a year of matches playing out in front of soulless stands and in near silence.

Rovers may not be up to full speed and the squad may not be where it needs to be, but that will not impact on the feeling inside the stadium before kick-off.