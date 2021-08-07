Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon: All the build-up ahead of full match coverage - and we want you to get involved
The Richie Wellens era begins, new faces are in, fans are back – welcome to a brand new season for Doncaster Rovers.
Join us from the Keepmoat Stadium as we bring live match coverage of Rovers’ season opener with AFC Wimbledon in League One.
But first we have all the build-up to the game – and we want you to get involved with your opinions.
See below for details and make sure to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates throughout the day.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 10:20
MATCH DETAILS
Confirmed teams: 2pm
Kick-off: 3pm
Team selection
We asked you for your starting XIs today and here is what you said:
Richie Wellens has appealed to supporters to be vocal and intimidating at the Keepmoat this season
“The biggest thing for us is going to be the group of fans that get behind us and push us." - Wellens' call to fans
He has been back at the club for nearly three months but this weekend will mark the real Doncaster Rovers homecoming for Richie Wellens - and he cannot wait.
And supporters have big plans for their return to the the ground today
Doncaster Rovers fans to march to Keepmoat ahead of opening day game
A group of Doncaster Rovers fans will gather and march from town to the Keepmoat as they build atmosphere for the start of the season.
How you see the season panning out
We asked Rovers fans to give us their predictions for the new campaign, including ups and downs in League One and where Richie Wellens’ men will finish.
Here are some of the responses:
Let us know what you think over on Twitter at @FreePressRovers
The perfect build-up
Watch or listen to the special edition of our Rovers podcast DONcast as we look ahead to the new season.
Our Doncaster Rovers season preview: Watch or listen now
The 2021/22 football season is upon us and it promises to be an exceptionally intriguing one for Doncaster Rovers.
Here are the thoughts of Free Press editor and Rovers writer Liam Hoden on how they will fare this season
Liam Hoden: Squad lacks depth but Doncaster Rovers can still flourish under Richie Wellens
As pre-season preparations go, it has been far from the ideal re-introduction to life at Rovers for Richie Wellens.
And Paul Goodwin discusses why it may be a tough term for Rovers
Paul Goodwin: There could be a few more bumps in the road before Doncaster Rovers get back on track
Things can only get better, right?
PRE-MATCH READING
A look at League One. Ahead of what is set to be the most competitive third tier season in years, 24 journalists attached to each of the clubs gave their thoughts and predictions
Who is going up? Who is going down? Club journalists analyse the state of play in League One as the new season begins
We are all set for what promises to be one of the most competitive League One campaigns in living memory.
Richie Wellens’ thoughts on today’s opposition and how Dons boss Mark Robinson has summed up pre-season for his side
Richie Wellens eyes weaknesses for Doncaster Rovers to exploit against AFC Wimbledon
Richie Wellens is confident Doncaster Rovers can exploit vulnerabilities in AFC Wimbledon and get the new season off to a promising start.
He’s back! Why Tommy Rowe has enjoyed his Rovers homecoming so much
Tommy Rowe reveals why he's loving life back at Doncaster Rovers
Arguably more than anything else this pre-season, the most enjoyable thing to watch from a Doncaster Rovers perspective has been the contributions of Tommy Rowe.
An explanation of Louis Reed’s journey through pre-season with Rovers before joining Swindon Town
Former Doncaster Rovers trialist Louis Reed joins Swindon Town
Former Doncaster Rovers trialist Louis Reed has signed for League Two side Swindon Town.
Your thoughts
Let us know what starting XI you would pick for Rovers this afternoon. Head over to @FreePressRovers on Twitter to give us your thoughts and we will include the best on this page.
Team talk
We know who is missing for this one - Fejiri Okenabirhie is out for three months, Jordy Hiwula will miss the next six weeks and Jon Taylor is still several weeks away from a return. John Bostock is also a major doubt as he struggles to shake off the long term impact of Covid-19.
For the first time since Wellens’ arrival, there are real questions about the system he may operate with this afternoon.
Though he has suggested the possibility of a switch away from his favoured 4-3-3 formation, he has kept his cards close to his chest over whether he will actually do so.
A move to a two-man central midfield pairing would offer greater security for the back four and look to contain a narrow attack from the visitors.
In terms of who actually plays, much of the team will pick itself with the only real question marks coming in advanced areas.
Tiago Cukur could be favoured through the middle but is still lacking match fitness.
Dan Gardner, whose signing was confirmed last night, is likely to be handed an immediate debut. And we understand the same is true for goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg, who joined on loan from Watford.
The likes of Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams, Matt Smith, Aidan Barlow and Ben Close are all set for debuts, while Tommy Rowe will make his re-debut on the day.
Here we go again
After a summer of upheaval, change and disruption, the start of the new season has arrived.
While the optimism which built following Richie Wellens’ appointment back at the start of May has perhaps waned a little, there is little doubt this is the start of a brand new era for Rovers and one that holds plenty of promise.
It has been a tough journey to get to this point with Covid cases and self-isolation making it difficult for Wellens to fully impart his methods or get the players up to speed. And in more recent weeks, the tightness of the budget following earlier spending has made for frustrating times for the Rovers boss as he looks to add the depth the squad is crying out for.
But all of that will matter little shortly before 3pm this afternoon as the players take to the field to the sound of a roar that has been so sorely missed over the last 18 months.
The excitement over the return of supporters is rightly brimming. You have been sorely missed after a year of matches playing out in front of soulless stands and in near silence.
Rovers may not be up to full speed and the squad may not be where it needs to be, but that will not impact on the feeling inside the stadium before kick-off.
Hopefully there is plenty to keep the excitement going beyond 3pm.