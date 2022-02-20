Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Rovers' players celebrate Dan Gardner's goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers have now lost seven successive home games but have still not been cut adrift in the battle to avoid relegation from League One thanks to recent wins on the road at MK Dons, Sunderland and Lincoln City.

Gary McSheffrey’s men remain six points from safety following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Accrington, who lie 13th in the table, lost 2-0 at Cambridge United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

Rovers take on Accrington Stanley this coming Tuesday (February 22) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 13/5

Draw 12/5

Accrington Stanley win 19/20

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

Andy Haines has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Tyne and Wear-based official has issued 65 yellow cards and one red card in 24 games this season.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

Rovers’ clash with Accrington Stanley will be available to stream in the United Kingdom. Match passes are available for £10.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Accrington Stanley on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley?

Tommy Rowe will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness after hobbling off against Sheffield Wednesday with a dead leg.

Ethan Galbraith and Charlie Seaman are still nursing injuries. McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Monday lunchtime.