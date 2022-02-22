Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley: Build-up to tonight's game at the Eco-Power Stadium
Doncaster Rovers are sweating on the fitness of Tommy Rowe as they bid to avoid equalling an unwanted club record against Accrington Stanley.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:50 pm
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:57 pm
Rovers would equal their record run of eight successive home league defeats – set during the club’s notorious 1997/98 season – if they lost tonight.
Gary McSheffrey’s men remain six points adrift of safety heading into a do-or-die period of the season which will see them play several struggling sides.
Team news to follow at 6.45pm.
Tonight’s referee: Andy Haines