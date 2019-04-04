Doncaster Rovers urged to improve away form ahead of Bradford City trip

Grant McCann has urged his Doncaster Rovers side not to rely on their excellent home form to get them over the finishing line in the race for the play-offs.

Rovers are unbeaten in 12 matches at the Keepmoat and have lost only twice on home soil this season.

With a five point cushion inside the top six and three home games remaining, McCann is confident winning their remaining games at the Keepmoat would give Rovers a great opportunity of securing a play-off place.

But the Rovers boss wants to build on back-to-back home wins against Bristol Rovers and Walsall and pick up points on the road, starting at bottom side Bradford City on Saturday.

"We've won these two home games and now we need to take some mometum from them into the away games because it could be the difference between us getting over the line or not," McCann told the Free Press.

"We know if we won the three at home then we'd be in with a good chance but we don't want to rely on that.

"We want to make sure we pick up points away from home and this is a great opportunity for us."

Rovers have not won away in the league this year.

Saturday's hosts Bradford have lost seven of their last nine matches and sit six points from safety.

McCann says Rovers will need to be alert to avoid an upset at Valley Parade.

He said: “They gave Charlton a really good game at the weekend, playing a low block where they let them have the ball and get back into their shape.

“Whether they do that against us we’ll see. They look to try to hit you on the break so we need to make sure we’re good behind the ball when we’re in possession.

“Any game in this league, if you’re not on it, you can lose.”