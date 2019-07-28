Doncaster Rovers: Update on Joe Wright injury
Joe Wright will be assessed on Monday after limping out of Doncaster Rovers’ final friendly of pre-season against Hull City.
By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 01:00
The centre half lasted less than 25 minutes of the 2-2 draw and left the field following an innocuous collision in the middle of the pitch.
Rovers boss Darren Moore believed Wright had suffered a calf injury but says he will wait until Monday to have the defender’s issue fully diagnosed.
“I think it’s his calf or around that area,” Moore said.
“We’ll have to wait and see on Monday. Usually you’re better off if you give it 48 hours to let it calm down and the player is allowed to put some weight through it.
“We can assess it then.”