Doncaster Rovers: Update on bid to sign Paul Downing

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers have a fighting chance of convincing loanee Paul Downing to sign a permanent contract with the club this summer.

The centre half impressed greatly during his loan spell from Blackburn Rovers in the second half of the season.

The 27-year-old was released at the end of the campaign by Blackburn and Rovers have already made an approach to sign him - as have other clubs in League One.

"There is a chance," McCann said when asked about Rovers' prospects of securing a deal.

"I'm speaking to his agent quite regularly.

"Paul has met with a couple of other clubs in this league but he is really keen on coming to us.

"Paul is away for the next two weeks and we'll touch base with him and his representatives when he comes back."

McCann confirmed he will not be offering Aaron Lewis a permanent contract following his release from Swansea City.

Lewis spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Rovers but managed only seven appearances.

The Rovers boss says he will not pursue a fresh loan for Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith, who made 14 appearances.

And McCann conceded there is no chance of Rovers securing returns for Mallik Wilks and Herbie Kane, who both starred during their loans from Leeds United and Liverpool.