Doncaster Rovers unveil latest charity third kit with a design that will make you look closer at mental health

James Coppinger models Doncaster Rovers' new charity third kit in aid of mental health charity CALM. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Rovers’ chief sponsors LNER have once again given up their branding space on the front of the shirt to mental health charity CALM - the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

And in order to highlight the charity’s message that mental health issues are not always visible, the shirt has a greyscale design which requires a closer look in order to see the branding.

As part of the launch of the kit, the club brought in Doncaster musicians, all of whom have raised awareness of mental health after young guitarist James Miller took his own life during the Covid-19 pandemic. Miller was the grandson of former Rovers player David ‘Dusty’ Miller.

Charlotte Hannah, Richard and Ross from Bang, Bang Romeo, Sean from Calico Ghost Town, and David "Bo" Ramsay all took part in the launch, alongside Rovers players Ben Close and Tommy Rowe, and the club’s mental performance coach James Coppinger.

All of those involved will be part of an on-going campaign over the next few months to highlight the message by sharing their own mental health stories.

Supporters are urged to speak up, look twice and ask twice in order to encourage those who may be struggling to talk about their problems.

The new shirt is available to buy online now and will be available to purchase in the Club Store at the Keepmoat.

Adult sizes are priced at £45, junior shirts are £35. £5 from every sale will be donated to CALM.

