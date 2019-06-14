Doncaster Rovers unveil home kit for 2019/20 season
Doncaster Rovers have unveiled their new home kit for the 2019/20 with a return to the traditional red and white hoops.
By Liam Hoden
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 12:31
The first kit manufactured by new partners, Doncaster-based Elite Pro Sports, features the Club Doncaster logo and also nods to Rovers' 140th anniversary.
The kit will be on general sale from 10am on Saturday at the newly refurbished club shop at the Keepmoat.
The club's new away kit will be launched in the near future.