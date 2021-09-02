Doncaster Rovers unsuccessful in appeal over collapsed Aiden O'Brien deal

Aiden O'Brien

But the appeal was rejected on Wednesday afternoon, meaning the Republic of Ireland international will not be moving to the Keepmoat.

Sunderland joined Rovers in making the appeal but it was ruled that there was not sufficient grounds to allow the loan deal to go ahead.

It is understood that an error with the paperwork at Sunderland was the reason why the deal was delayed beyond the deadline, which left Rovers with a nervous wait to discover whether or not it had been filed in time.

They discovered around 11.10pm that there had been an issue and that O’Brien would not be signing but were given encouragement the following morning that a successful appeal may be possible.

Hopes were dashed later in the day, leaving boss Richie Wellens without a player in his priority position for the last few days of the window.

Rovers had enquired about O’Brien earlier in the window but were informed by Sunderland that he was not available for transfer.

That stance changed on Tuesday, with Rovers pursuing the loan move when it became clear that fellow Black Cats forward Will Grigg would not be joining.

The deal was agreed by 9pm with Rovers fully expecting the 27-year-old to arrive, only for the paperwork error to deny them.

Wellens has already turned his attention to the free agent market and is confident of making at least one addition to his squad in the coming days.

