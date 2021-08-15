Doncaster Rovers U18s suffer home defeat to Grimsby Town
Doncaster Rovers’ under 18s slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Grimsby Town in the EFL Youth Alliance at Cantley Park on Saturday.
The Mariners were good value for their win, being dominant, well-organised and efficient at both ends of the pitch and they limited Rovers to extremely little in a game of few clear-cut chances.
Big defender Jaz Goundry opened the scoring with a close-range finish from a set piece on 44 minutes before an uncharacteristic error by Bobby Faulkner allowed Edwin Essel to make it 2-0 shortly after the re-start.
Rovers, who had earlier lost chief scoring threat Owen Scattergood to injury, struggled to get in behind their opponents’ sturdy backline with build-up play often breaking down well before the ball was in dangerous areas.
A set piece move on 62 minutes saw Faulkner head wide following Tom Parkinson’s corner.
Jack Goodman enjoyed Rovers’ best opportunity with a low drive that was saved by the Grimsby goalkeeper on the back of some decent build-up play involving substitute Faris Khan.
Will Hodgson curled a free-kick over, while Harry Milner went close as the visitors sought to add a third goal late on.
Rovers will be hoping for an improved performance when they host Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Youth Alliance Cup next weekend.