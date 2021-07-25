Doncaster Rovers U18s secure friendly win at Pinchbeck United

Action from Doncaster Rovers U18s' win over Pinchbeck United. Photo: Andrew Webb

An unnamed trialist got both goals for Rovers.

The first came within seconds of his introduction at half time following some good work in midfield by Will Hollings, while the other was scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

It was a good performance by Gary McSheffrey’s young guns who showed resilience at the back to register a clean sheet and they knocked the ball around with aplomb, expressing their ideas well.

Pinchbeck had the better of the chances with Enoch Opayinka somehow missing an open goal after goalkeeper Luke Chadwick and defender Bobby Faulkner accidentally collided, before the Rovers shot-stopper turned Scott Walmsley’s effort onto the upright just before the interval.

Rovers then had their best spell immediately after the re-start and, having taken the lead through the trialist, they went close with further efforts from midfielder Jack Raper and full back Alex Fletcher.

Good midfield work and disciplined defensive shape from the youngsters ensured openings were difficult for Pinchbeck to create but, when the hosts did catch a glimpse of goal, substitute goalkeeper Tom Chambers was more than equal to Harrison Tyler’s well struck shot from the edge of the area.