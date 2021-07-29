Doncaster Rovers U18s beat Leeds United counterparts in pre-season friendly

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Rovers were good value for the victory. They moved the ball well in parts, showed more clever pattern play in stages and created a plethora of opportunities from which they should have netted more than just two goals.

Tom Parkinson opened the scoring on the quarter hour mark following some excellent work inside the area by full back Alex Fletcher.

Tavonga Kuleya was unlucky not to make it two soon after when the Leeds goalkeeper came out on top in a one-on-one situation.

Striker Jack Goodman was also thwarted on a couple of occasions, while the excellent Jak Whiting delivered a teasing ball tinto the six-yard box that was just lacking a connection from a red shirt as the scoreline remained 1-0 at the interval.

Gary McSheffrey’s youngsters continued their positive play after the re-start and both Kuleya and fellow second year Alex Wolny saw attempts trickle wide of the target.

Following a two-goal haul in the previous game at Pinchbeck, an unnamed trialist effectively sealed the win with 15 minutes remaining thanks to a thunderous close-range shot which clipped the underside of the woodwork on its way in before Leeds salvaged a consolation deep into injury time.