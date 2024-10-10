Doncaster Rovers trio in contention for Crewe Alexandra after "very good" midweek outing

Rovers' James Maxwell has been out since the opening day of the season.

Doncaster Rovers have had good news on the injury front ahead of Saturday's visit of Crewe Alexandra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers defender Joseph Olowu pulled out of the side at the last minute for last weekend's win at Grimsby Town. The centre-half suffered a back injury in the warm-up with George Broadbent taking his place in the starting XI, and Owen Bailey dropping in to cover at the back.

Speaking to the media, manager Grant McCann says the former Arsenal man has now fully shaken off the concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joseph's fine and has trained all week," said McCann. "He just felt a little spasm in his back. Sometimes when that happens the spasm stays there for a day or two but he's good."

Tuesday saw a strong team play a behind-closed-doors game against Scunthorpe, with James Maxwell and Zain Westbrooke getting 75 minutes each as they continue their recoveries from injury.

"It was very good to get some minutes into players, the ones who needed it," McCann told the Free Press. "The team that started the game all needed it.

Scunthorpe brought their whole squad and it was a good game. In the end we should have had five or six goals with all the opportunities we had. But it wasn't about that.

"It was more about getting as much minutes as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"James has had two-and-a-half, three weeks training and then a game. Zain's had about ten days' training and then the game. So they're both more in the thinking for the games now, for sure. It just makes our squad that much stronger to have two players like that back."

Their impending returns mean only Richard Wood and Tom Nixon remain in the treatment room, with an update provided on the latter: "Tom Nixon stepped into training a little bit today so he's feeling better but he'll still need a bit of time on the training pitch before we consider him."