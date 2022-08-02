Doncaster Rovers trialist Tavonga Kuleya set to discover his fate

The 18-year-old former youth-team forward spent pre-season with the club on trial after recovering from shoulder surgery, which delayed Rovers’ decision on offering him a professional contract.

Kuleya featured in friendly matches against Wakefield and Thorne for Doncaster’s under-18s and is set to play tonight as they take on Gainsborough Trinity at the Dave Longstaff Martin & Co Arena.

Tavonga Kuleya could soon be a Doncaster player once again. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Rovers’ boss Gary McSheffrey said: "We hope to have some news on Tavonga in the week, he’s done well.

"We’ve got a game against Gainsborough on Tuesday then we will sit down with him and make a final decision.”

The youngster was unable to play matches for several weeks post-surgery to allow his shoulder to heal, meaning he missed several of the first team’s pre-season fixtures.

Rovers’ under-18s are still preparing for their new campaign, which starts on Saturday, August 13.

Kuleya made his full Rovers debut against Scunthorpe United in the Papa John’s Trophy in November and assisted Rodrigo Vilca’s opening goal in a 3-2 win.

He also featured as a second half substitute in the same competition against Crewe Alexandra in what proved to be Richie Wellens’ final game in charge.

Rossington Main midfielder Bailey Conway also remains on trial at Doncaster and could also feature against Step 3 Trinity.