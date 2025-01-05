Doncaster Rovers transfer update as Grant McCann turns attentions towards next signing

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers are turning their attentions towards their next signing in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, Rovers confirmed the loan arrival of forward Rob Street from Lincoln City. The 23-year-old made his first appearance less than 24 hours later, impressing as a half-time substitute in the defeat to Port Vale.

McCann said of the loanee: "Rob was brilliant when he came on. I think the fans can see what he'll bring. He gets in-behind and his positivity, his physicality and pace will be huge for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased to get him. We had to fight off a bit of competition. He'll add a different dimension to us, wherever he plays across that front three with his pace and energy. He's really hungry to play and do well and he showed today what he's about."

The Free Press understands that Street had just one, brief session with his new teammates before being plunged in for a quickfire debut against Darren Moore’s side.

McCann has spoken previously about how they want to end this window with a stronger squad than they started. Having acquired Street, he is now turning his attentions to landing the signature of another loanee.

But as he confirmed after the Vale game, there is a domino effect attached to the next particular target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll look to improve and we're working hard on a certain position," said the Northern Irishman. "There's no news just yet, but we're definitely working.

"We know the next target for us. We're working very hard but there's lots of moving parts in order for it to happen."

The transfer window closes slightly later this year, on Monday, February 3.