Doncaster Rovers transfer state of play - Late exits and potential defensive arrival?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers are in the fortunate position to have got most of their transfer business done nice and early.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This window was never going to be about wholesale changes. It rarely is in January. It is more a case of tweaks here and there. Grant McCann has bumped up his loan cohort to five - the maximum allowed in a matchday squad - and has been clear about not exceeding that.

The return of Brandon Fleming and Ephraim Yeboah to their parent clubs made perfect sense. Fleming had done okay in patches but was one of three left-sided full-backs on the books. He was also understood to be on decent-sized wages, especially for League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Yeboah, the youngster never really got going. Just a solitary league start and ten outings from the bench produced little to nothing of note and so it was always likely the arrangement with Bristol City was going to end prematurely.

In their place have come three young, exciting additions in Rob Street, Ethan Ennis and Charlie Crew to freshen up the midfield and forward options at McCann's disposal.

The early signs are positive in that regard. When quizzed on transfers after the win over Harrogate last weekend, McCann revealed to the Free Press that the only possible area they may look at strengthening is at centre-half.

Richard Wood's latest setback in his attempts to recover from a troublesome ankle issue is a head-scratcher for McCann and his coaching staff. Having already allowed both Bobby Faulkner and Kasper Williams to depart on loan, it is a position that is not overflowing with options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu's terrific form makes them the clear first choice pairing but beyond that there is only really Tom Anderson in reserve. Jack Senior and others can operate in a back three but McCann admitted that he "has something in the back of his mind" in the event Wood's return is delayed further.

Grant McCann got his business done nice and early but hasn't entirely ruled out any more before the window shuts on February 3.

Of more importance before next Monday's deadline is reducing the size of the squad. McCann has spoken in recent weeks of "streamlining" the options at his disposal. A clutch of loan bids for unnamed players were politely declined in recent days which ties in with the manager's comments about not being desperate to get players out. Nevertheless, there are certainly players who could probably do with a temporary spell away from DN4.

Kyle Hurst's absence from the last three matchday squads has led many supporters to thinking that he is primed for an exit. But his contract situation complicates matters slightly. Hurst is one of many whose current deal expires this summer. One possible way around that would be to negotiate fresh terms before sanctioning any potential loan move, although the clock is ticking in that regard.

Others who could well attract interest amid a lack of playing time include the likes of Zain Westbrooke and Louis Jones. Meanwhile, Josh Emmanuel's situation is intriguing with the full-back only on a month-to-month deal.

Expect a fair bit of movement on the outgoings front before the final bell rings on February 3.