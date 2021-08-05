The game will be Richie Wellens’ first competitive match as manager of Doncaster Rovers, after taking charge in May.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture Doncaster Rovers’ Chief executive has a message for fans.

“As pre-season comes to a close, it is obvious to everyone that it has not been a smooth ride, with large parts of the squad also having to isolate in recent weeks or picking up injuries,” said Baldwin.

"It has not been ideal, but as we said a few weeks back, this season is about rebuilding and becoming Doncaster Rovers once more.

"It will take time and there will be ups and downs, but I am sure we will have more highs than lows this season. Not least the return of fans this weekend.

"As Richie gets set to mark his official return to Doncaster Rovers in a competitive match, I’m sure you’ll all join me in wishing him well for the new season.

"In the short time since his arrival, he has been a complete breath of fresh air with his attitude and desire and his focus on ensuring his long-term objectives do not get side-tracked by short term challenges.”

We have gathered the best of League One’s speculation below...

1. Karl Robinson provides Oxford United transfer update Karl Robinson has said that Oxford United are not yet done in the transfer market this summer. He said: "We've still got one or two things to do. We might even look at another defender, maybe a left back." (BanburyCake) Photo: Richard Heathcote

2. Unnamed club in for Morecambe defender Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle is attracting interest, with an unnamed club reportedly "in for" him. The 24-year-old played a vital part in Morecambe's promotion to League One last season. (Alan Nixon - @reluctantnicko) Photo: Richard Heathcote

3. Sunderland target yet to decide on his next destination The loan destination of Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison has yet to be decided, with the striker set to stay put at Bramall Lane as the season starts. Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion are also keen on the 18-year-old. (Liam Hoden - @liamhoden) Photo: ALEX PANTLING

4. Sheffield Wednesday hoping to sign Championship striker Stoke City's Lee Gregory is reportedly on Sheffield Wednesday's list of potential targets this summer. The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County. (Yorkshire Live) Photo: Laurence Griffiths