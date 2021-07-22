Doncaster Rovers' transfer deadlock: Summary of ins and outs so far this summer

Keepmoat Stadium. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Boss Richie Wellens reiterated this week that the club now need to move players out before they make any more additions to the squad.

His comments have caused plenty of discussion among fans, particularly after chief executive Gavin Baldwin said earlier this summer that the playing budget has been increased.

Baldwin told the Free Press that the budget was on course to be increased by 23 per cent, back to pre-pandemic levels.

Here we take a look at Rovers’ transfer business so far this summer, with Wellens still lacking a defensive midfielder – a position he has identified as key to his favoured 4-3-3 system – and competition for goalkeeper Louis Jones.

The summer so far...

Out (8): Coppinger, James, Halliday, Butler, Gomes, Lokilo, Amos, Lawlor

*Joe Wright placed on reduced terms/injury rehab

In (5): Close, Williams, Knoyle, Rowe, Hiwula

*Jon Taylor signed a new contract in April

Loans out (7): Richards, John-Jules, Smith, Simoes, Balcombe, Sims, Robertson