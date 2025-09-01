Doncaster Rovers transfer deadline day state of play: Forward planning + possible exits

"I can't imagine Monday being a stressful day for us. We want it to be as smooth as we can."

Whilst clubs up and down the country prepare for a last-minute trolley dash, Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is clearly planning to have his feet up well before tonight's transfer deadline. And he has good reason to.

Rovers are reaping the rewards of diligent forward-planning, with targets lined up well in advance this summer. It says a lot that eight of their ten arrivals were on board for the club's summer training camp in Spain. That meant the vast majority of the new players were bedded in early and could get to grips with McCann's methods. All that hard work has undoubtedly contributed to the terrific start made, with the team riding the crest of a wave with six wins from eight outings in all competitions marking a superb opening month.

Ahead of tonight's slightly earlier-than-usual 7pm cut-off McCann explained to the Free Press about how he has never been one for deadline day drama.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann isn't anticipating a busy deadline day.

"It's not the way I like to work to be honest," he said. "I know there'll be clubs up and down the country who will wait until the last day to make a signing, on deadline day. But I just don't get it. I feel it's a bit of a publicity stunt. I don't understand it.

"For me I prefer to get my group in, be calm and get working with them. And we've done that, getting most of our targets in early for pre-season."

Whilst incomings won't be on the cards today - the arrival of Toyosi Olusanya on loan represents the final piece of the jigsaw - there is the distinct possibility that some players could be departing.

"Whether there’s outgoings I don’t know," he added. "You just don’t know what’s around the corner. But there’ll be nobody sold. We’re happy with what we have but if one or two boys want to go out (on loan) and play then there’s no issues.”

Obvious candidates for a possible loan spell away include midfielder Zain Westbrooke and striker Joe Ironside. Westbrooke hasn't featured at all this season whilst Ironside has been restricted to just two cameos in the Carabao Cup.