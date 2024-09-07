Doncaster Rovers topple leaders Gillingham as they equal 90-year record + player ratings

Billy Sharp celebrates opening the scoring against Gillingham. Pic: Howard Roe.

Doncaster Rovers' outstanding home form continued with a morale-boosting 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Gillingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory, achieved thanks to Billy Sharp's first half strike, sees Rovers rise to top of the table as they racked up an 11th consecutive home league win - equalling a 90-year record first set in the 1934-35 campaign.

It's an understatement to say this contest took a while to get going. On a drab day that surely marked the end of summer, hardly anything of note happened in the opening 25 minutes with each side cancelling each other out. Rovers probably just shaded it but in terms of genuine scoring chances they were few and far between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd finally awoke from their slumber after a fine counter-attacking move that saw Jordan Gibson's shot blocked after good work from Brandon Fleming. The ball then fell to the onrushing Jamie Sterry and he saw not one but two efforts charged down.

Gillingham failed to heed that warning and just minutes later the hosts were celebrating the opener. Gibson got the assist but it was fine work from his opposite winger Luke Molyneux that made the goal.

His cross from the right took a deflection and hung high in the air, with Gibson winning the header. It then found Billy Sharp who swivelled and slammed home for his fourth of the season.

Molyneux almost doubled the lead shortly after when his recycled lob from a punch by Gills' keeper Glenn Morris landed on the roof of the net and then just before the break Sharp planted a header just wide of goal despite pulling clear of his marker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers came out after the break in a hungry mood, going against the trend this season of starting sluggishly after half-time. Molyneux's cross-shot came back off the crossbar before Owen Bailey's close-range effort was kept out by Morris.

Rovers then had a let-off when Gillingham twice came close from a corner just before the hour mark, but last-gasp defending saved them.

Down the other end Jay McGrath, who is improving game-by-game, nodded over from a free-kick as Rovers continued their search for a second. Gillingham rallied as they used up their full allocation of all five substitutions but Grant McCann's men held out for a victory that will surely make the rest of the division stand up and take notice.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Ted Sharman-Lowe 7

Hardly tested all afternoon, aside from a few claims that he did well with. Will be pleased to rack up another shut-out.

Jamie Sterry 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bit shaky with some of his decision-making but generally stood up well to the few threats Gillingham put his way. Booked in the first half.

Jay McGrath 9

Getting better with each game. Registered a mammoth 10 clearances and seven aerial duels won.

Tom Anderson 7

Great aerially, as per, and kept Nevitt quiet in the second half after he was brought on.

Brandon Fleming 9

Another superb showing from the loanee. A worrying moment early doors when he was penalised for a mid-air collision but recovered after that, defended stoutly and started moves too.

Owen Bailey 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of hustle, bustle and energy. Zipped about with plenty of purpose and also came close to notching just after the restart.

Zain Westbrooke 7

Made the most number of key passes in a really tidy and efficient performance where he also chipped in defensively.

Harry Clifton 7

Started brilliantly, playing some cute balls in behind for Sharp and getting plenty of the ball. Faded as it grew on but was still important to the result.

Jordan Gibson 8

Teed up Sharp in the first half and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself. A menace all day for Gills' full-back Hutton.

Billy Sharp 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was on the pitch for an hour and did what he has made a career out of: scoring. Showed prowess to swivel and slam home the opener. Could have had another but planted a header wide. Another solid showing.

Luke Molyneux 7

Hassled his marker all afternoon and came mightily close to keeping up his fine scoring form, hitting the crossbar just after half-time.

Substitutes:

Joe Ironside (For Sharp, 60) 6

Got about and harried the Gills defenders for the final half-hour.

Ben Close (For Westbrooke, 80) N/A

Kyle Hurst (For Gibson, 80) N/A

Joseph Olowu (For Molyneux, 90) N/A

Unused subs: Lawlor, Yeboah, Sbarra.

Attendance: 7,546 (637).