Doncaster Rovers to visit Premier League side after Carabao Cup draw is made
Grant McCann's side overcame Salford City in the first round, thanks to goals from Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux. And their reward is a trip to Goodison Park in a reverse of the second round tie from last term, when the two sides met in DN4.
It is highly likely to be Rovers’ last-ever visit to Goodison Park, with the Toffees moving to their new Bramley-Moore Docks base from next season.
The fixture is set to be played on either Tuesday, August 27 or Wednesday, August 28 with a fixed date set to be announced in due course. Rovers return to league action, away at Newport County on Saturday.
Carabao Cup second round draw in full:
Grimsby v Sheffield Wednesday
Everton v Doncaster
Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool
Fleetwood v Rotherham
Shrewsbury v Bolton
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Barrow v Derby County
Leicester City v Tranmere Rovers
Middlesbrough v Stoke City
Barnsley v Sheffield United
Harrogate v Preston North End
Walsall v Huddersfield Town
Wolves v Burnley
