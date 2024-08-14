Doncaster Rovers to visit Premier League side after Carabao Cup draw is made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers will visit Premier League side Everton after the second round of the Carabao Cup was made tonight.

Grant McCann's side overcame Salford City in the first round, thanks to goals from Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux. And their reward is a trip to Goodison Park in a reverse of the second round tie from last term, when the two sides met in DN4.

It is highly likely to be Rovers’ last-ever visit to Goodison Park, with the Toffees moving to their new Bramley-Moore Docks base from next season.

The fixture is set to be played on either Tuesday, August 27 or Wednesday, August 28 with a fixed date set to be announced in due course. Rovers return to league action, away at Newport County on Saturday.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full:

Grimsby v Sheffield Wednesday

Everton v Doncaster

Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool

Everton are leaving Goodison Park at the end of this season. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Fleetwood v Rotherham

Shrewsbury v Bolton

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Barrow v Derby County

Leicester City v Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Barnsley v Sheffield United

Harrogate v Preston North End

Walsall v Huddersfield Town

Wolves v Burnley