Doncaster Rovers to sponsor Doncaster & District Junior Sunday Football League

Action from the Doncaster & District Junior Sunday Football League.

The agreement means that Rovers now sponsor the DDJSFL in addition to Doncaster’s Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning men’s leagues.

Each child that plays in the junior league will get the opportunity to watch Rovers live this season.

Rovers said in a statement: “More than 60 clubs and 400 teams compete in the DDJSFL and Rovers' sponsorship will provide greater opportunities for young footballers than ever before with finals played on Rovers' home pitch and first team players and mascots attending end of season awards ceremonies.

“The sponsorship also includes discounted use of Club Doncaster pitches and plenty of chances to watch EFL football.

“Grassroots football provides young people with the chance to make friends, play in a team and get some exercise and Doncaster Rovers' support for the league will mean more and more children can play the sport.”

Shaun Lockwood, Doncaster Rovers’ chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to enter this innovative sponsorship deal with the Doncaster District and Junior Sunday Football League.

“At Doncaster Rovers we pride ourselves on being a club that works in the community and this is a great way to support our grassroots football teams with money-can’t-buy opportunities and provisions.

“The league does a great job looking after hundreds of teams and it has been great to see so many people, young and old, back out playing football again after a difficult few years.

"We hope our sponsorship will help grow the leagues even further and encourage more and more people to take up football and support Doncaster Rovers.”

DDJSFL secretary and treasurer Russ Higham said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to work hand in hand with the local professional football team. The league, teams and players will benefit both on and off the pitch from this new partnership."

For more information about the DDJSFL visit ddjsfl1968.com.