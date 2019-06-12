Doncaster Rovers to sign Rangers winger on loan - reports

Doncaster Rovers will sign Rangers winger Glen Middleton on a season-long loan deal, according to reports north of the border.

As revealed in last week’s Free Press, Rovers boss Grant McCann has held talks with a player boasting Europa League experience.

Middleton, 19, broke into Rangers’ first team last season – scoring in their 4-3 Europa League defeat away to Spartak Moscow – before returning to their development squad.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly agreed to farm out the former Norwich City youngster in order for him to get regular first team football.

Middleton has made 28 appearances and scored five goals for Rangers since arriving at the Scottish giants in January 2018.

McCann is in the market for a quick and powerful winger in the mould of former loanee forward Mallik Wilks.

Rovers’ boss has refused to confirm or deny the reports.