Doncaster Rovers to host Championship opposition in pre-season

Doncaster Rovers will host Championship side Hull City in pre-season.

The Tigers will visit the Keepmoat on July 27 in a 2pm kick-off.

It will reunite Rovers boss Grant McCann with his former manager at Scunthorpe United, Nigel Adkins, who is currently in charge of Hull.

The game will close out Rovers’ pre-season programme, which will begin with a trip to Rossington Main on July 9 in the traditional local match.

McCann’s side will also visit Gainsborough Trinity (July 13), FC Halifax Town (July 16) and Grimsby Town (July 20).

Rovers are hoping to arrange another friendly with Championship opposition at the Keepmoat this summer.