Doncaster Rovers to appoint two coaches to replace departing goalkeeping trainer

Paul Gerrard

Gerrard departed the Keepmoat by mutual agreement on Tuesday, bringing to an end an eight year spell with Rovers that began during the early days of Paul Dickov's tenure as manager.

The 48-year-old had carried out set piece coaching duties alongside his work with the club's goalkeepers but it is understood those roles will now be split across two individuals.

The Rovers backroom staff is to be bolstered in the coming weeks with the appointment of an additional physio to work under Jonathan Chatfield, along with a massage therapist and a yoga teacher.

Improvements have also been made to the gym at the Cantley Park training ground as the club looks to address the lengthy list of injuries suffered in this calendar year.

Attention is quickly turning to the January transfer window with plans set to be formalised within the next fortnight.

Conversations are already being held with potential targets as the club look to secure survival with a strong second half of the campaign.

Rovers are ready to significantly bolster their ranks in order to spark a turnaround in form from the new year.

