Doncaster Rovers: 'This was the best season in Danny Andrew's career' - Grant McCann aggrieved over circumstances of full back's departure

Danny Andrew

McCann ended talks with the full back and his representatives after becoming frustrated by repeated back and forths when he believed terms had already been agreed.

He says he was particularly disappointed having flet he had put in hours of work to enable Andrew reach the levels of performance he managed as Rovers reached the League One play-offs – something he felt was ultimately unappreciated.

Both Andrew and fellow former Rovers full back Niall Mason took time to adapt to how McCann wanted them to play following his arrival at the club last summer.

“The way I see it, this is the best year that Danny has had in his career,” McCann said.

"After the first four or five games of the season I can remember sitting in the office with the chairman and Gavin [Baldwin, CEO] saying we need two new full backs because Danny Andrew and Niall Mason can't do what I'm asking.

"The work that went into Danny Andrew especially to get him to where I want him to play in this team, from myself and Cliff [Byrne, assistant] was massive.

"It was constant work with him.

"And we got him into a position where he was pushing to be one of the best full backs in the league.

"He'd never been like that in his career. He'd played predominantley in League Two.

"It goes back to if people dont want to be here, if people want to use the contract we offer and put it around other clubs, that is not for me.