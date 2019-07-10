Doncaster Rovers: This is more than just a crowd pleasing appointment

New Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore. Picture: Andrew Roe

The latest one needs no such thing.

The Rovers hierarchy have selected a new boss who was welcomed by fans in overwhelming fashion before he had even been confirmed in the job.

In Doncaster, Darren Moore has the sort of approval rating any politician in the country would kill for right now.

It might be 22 years since he last called the town home, but for so many people Moore is a returning hero.

An exceptionally popular player for the club in his day, he went on to bigger and better things and latterly showed himself to be a highly promising young manager.

He arrives back at a very different Doncaster Rovers at a time when concern and frustration are prevalent among supporters.

But his mere presence will be enough to quickly wash away negativity and get fans thinking about a bright future.

From the candidates sitting in front of the Rovers board, Moore was the perfect pick.

If there is one thing we have learned about the men at the top of the club however, it is that they will not blindly go for the crowd pleasing option.

And with that knowledge, the appointment should be seen as all the more impressive.

Darren Ferguson's reputation was arguably the lowest it had ever been when he was appointed. Grant McCann had been deemed a failure mere months prior to his selection.

Yet the board had seen enough in both men during an in-depth recruitment process to have faith their club would be in good hands.

This year's recruitment process has arguably been more in-depth than ever before with plenty of knowledgeable names in the game consulted on all of the candidates.

It is that level of research that put Moore in the position of the preferred candidate - not the predictable popularity of the appointment outside of the boardroom.

The board will believe that they are indeed putting the club in good hands; that the upward curve of fortunes will continue; that positive strides in youth development will be maintained. Their homework will have told them so.

The popularity of the choice provides them with a double whammy.