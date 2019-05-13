Matty Blair insists Doncaster Rovers have nothing to fear as they hunt down a place in the play-off final at Wembley.

But he says opponents Charlton Athletic may have been given something to worry about with Rovers' late rally in Sunday's first leg.

Charlton enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 lead until the late stages when Blair netted to give Rovers a lifeline heading into Friday's second leg at The Valley.

And the 31-year-old believes the second half performance from his side could have placed a few doubts in Charlton minds.

"I think we've got nothing to hide and nothing to fear," Blair said.

"They may fear us after the second half, who knows.

"People weren't expecting us to get into the play-offs so that is one thing to get there.

"We're not here to make up the numbers. We're a very good outfit, a very good squad and on our day we can beat anyone."

Rovers turned in a much more composed performance in the second half to pile the pressure on their visitors to the Keepmoat.

And Blair believes the key to overturning the deficit on Friday night will be replicating that over 90 minutes - and adding a dose of quality in front of goal.

"I think we just need to play how we did in the second half but with a bit more energy and a bit more quality," he said.

"I think we have nothing to fear. It's a game I'm really excited for, after the second half of that game.

"I'm really looking forward to it and we'll give it a right go."