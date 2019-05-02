Doncaster Rovers: ‘There’ll be no favours at all from Coventry City’ warns Grant McCann

Grant McCann insists Doncaster Rovers can rely on no favours from opponents Coventry City as they look to secure the final play-off slot.

A win for Rovers in Saturday's final game of the regular campaign will guarantee sixth place in League One.

While Coventry's challenge for the play-offs was ended last weekend, McCann expects Mark Robins' side to be determined to finish the season on a high.

"I wouldn't expect anything less," McCann told the Free Press.

"The man he is, Mark Robins, he'll want to come here to finish the season on a high which is exactly what I'd want in that situation."

The Rovers boss opted for a different set of eyes as he scouted Coventry in their clash with Shrewsbury Town last Sunday - his son Jesse.

And McCann senior and junior both identified that Rovers are in for a tough test this weekend.

"He loved it," McCann said. "He put a good scout report in. I might give Lee Glover the boot because his scouting report was better than Lee's.

"It was a good game.

"I think both teams knew there wasn't a great deal on the game. Coventry were good first half, Shrewsbury were better in the second.

"They've got very good players, especially at the top end of the pitch who can cause damage, as we saw against Portsmouth and Sunderland.

"They can hurt you but we need to make sure we're good defensively, that our shape and structure is good and then we can try to score a couple of goals.

"We have to make sure we're right.”